Online retailer Amazon has purchased a large of chunk of the former Thomson Reuters campus in Eagan.
Amazon buys part of former Thomson Reuters campus
Amazon paid more than $52 million for three parcels at the Eagan campus, which is under development.
According to a certificate of real estate value submitted Feb. 12, Amazon spent $52.5 million for three parcels that totalled a little more than 95 acres of property near Dodd Road and Opperman Drive.
The seller was a subsidiary of developer Ryan Cos., which is in the process of transforming about 180 acres of the former Thomson Reuters corporate campus into a mixed-use site. The plans include a multistory industrial building with up to 3.6 million square feet of space along with outdoor storage for trucks, trailers and vans.
According to city documents, the project is being called the “Project Nova” development.
As of December, leaders from Ryan Cos. said they could not disclose the name of the anchor tenant associated with the project. However, there had been rumors that Amazon was the secret tenant. Last fall, city documents described the intended user as an “advanced logistics company that uses multi-floor/mezzanine buildings for implementation of their robotic technology.”
About 40 acres on the southern portion of the campus are planned for smaller industrial buildings. There are also plans for townhomes in the northeast corner of the development, which is being developed by home construction company Lennar, and single-family homes in addition with parkland.
In late 2021, Thomson Reuters began the search for smaller office space as employees embraced hybrid work. In 2023, it began subleasing office space in the nearby former Prime Therapeutics building. Thomson Reuters kept more than 80 acres of its original campus for its print manufacturing facility.
Katie Galioto contributed to this report.
