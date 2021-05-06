Nick Gordon finally makes his big league debut today for the Twins, seven years after the infielder was their first round pick in the 2014 draft.

Gordon, 25, will hit seventh in the lineup as the Twins and Rangers finish their four-game series (12:10 p.m., Bally Sports North) at Target Field.

Texas won 3-1 on Wednesday. Lewis Thorpe took the loss in a spot start, and this morning was optioned to St. Paul. Lefthander Devin Smeltzer was recalled.

The Twins also played without Alex Kirilloff, who will be out at least for the next week because of a sprained wrist.

Michael Pineda (2-1, 2-30) had his start moved back a day after being struck on the wrist by a batted ball Friday, and he will start today for the Twins against Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.39).

Kansas City, Cleveland and Chicago all have 16-13 records and five-game leads over the Twins (11-18) in the American League Central.

TEXAS LINEUP

Willie Calhoun, CF

Nick Solak, 2B

Nate Lowe, 1B

Joey Gallo, RF

Adolis Garcia, CF

David Dahl, LF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Charlie Culberson, 3B

Jonah Heim, C

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Byron Buxton, CF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Ben Rortvedt, C