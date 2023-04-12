Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Wild will play the regular season finale in Nashville on Thursday without first line center Ryan Hartman, who was suspended for one game by the NHL on Wednesday.

Hartman was whistled for interference during a Tuesday game against Winnipeg at Xcel Energy Center when he checked Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers in the third period.

Hartman got a minor penalty on the play as the Wild lost 3-1.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Hartman will forfeit $9,189.19. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Wild, locked into third place in the Central Division, called up Sammy Walker and Nick Swaney from Iowa.

If Swaney plays Thursday in Nashville, it will be the Lakeville native's NHL debut. The 25-year-old former UMD standout has 16 goals in 46 games in Iowa.

Walker has been up with Wild twice this season, scoring a goal in eight games. He has 26 goals for Iowa.