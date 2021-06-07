Intro: Host Michael Rand wasn't a big believer in Griffin Jax, but he's starting to come around to the idea that the Twins pitcher at least deserves a longer look in the rotationafter another strong start Tuesday against the White Sox. That's four in a row for Jax, the 26-year-old rookie who doesn't have overpowering stuff but has found a way to be effective when given the chance recently.

5:30: Adam Fromal, founder of the website NBA Math, joins the show to talk about the site's exhaustiverecently released NBA player rankings. A panel of 15 NBA experts ranked every player who played at least one minute in the league last season — an exercise that yields a pretty good aggregate indicator of where each player stands. It yielded some interesting results for the Wolves and could reframe how we think about their chances going forward.

27:00: The Vikings had just 69 punt return yards last season.Something needs to change this season, and the team is trying to address it.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports