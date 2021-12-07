The bad news came early Monday night at Williams Arena, an hour and a half before the Gophers women's basketball game with Nebraska, when starting point guard Jasmine Powell walked onto the court during warmups wearing a walking boot on her right foot.

The team's top assist-maker, best ball-handler, Powell sprained her ankle in practice in preparation for Monday's game. Without her the Gophers fought hard, rallied from multiple double-figure deficits and took a four-point lead with 4:34 left.

But, ultimately, lost, 70-67, in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Down four with just over 4 minutes left, the Huskers finished the game on a 13-6 run.

The Gophers (6-5) were down by 13 in the first half, and by 10 midway through the third quarter. With Kadi Sissoko leading the way, the Gophers closed to within a point entering the fourth. Down by three early in the fourth, Sara Scalia hit a three, then drove for a score. Moments later Deja Winters drove the baseline for a basket that put the Gophers up 61-57.

But they couldn't hold it. Thanks, mainly to Huskers guard Sam Haiby, who scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Huskers (9-0) back.

Sissoko scored 25 points, 11 in the third quarter. Scalia, forced to be the primary ball-handler for much of the game, scored 20. Alanna Micheaux, who was named Big Ten Conference freshman of the week Monday afternoon, scored eight.

Jaz Shelley and Bella Cravens each scored 15 for Nebraska.

The Gophers struggled out of the gate, falling victim to drive-and-dishes by the Huskers at the other.

Shelley had six points and three other Nebraska players four in a 25-point first quarter in which the Huskers shot 10-for-16 and scored 16 of their 25 points in the paint. The Gophers got eight points from Sissoko, but the rest of the team shot 2-for-10 while falling behind 25-14 entering the second quarter.

But the Gophers appeared to find their footing in the second quarter, opening it on a 10-4 run to draw within five. But the Huskers pushed the lead back to nine, 33-24, on a second-chance bucket by Bella Cravens.

But the Gophers finished the half on a 7-0 run to draw within 33-31 at halftime. It started with two free throws by Hubbard. Then Scalia scored on a floater in the lane. After another Gophers stop Scalia hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds left.

The third quarter was a microcosm of the first half. With a blocked shot and two turnovers, the Cornhuskers scored the first six points of the third quarter. By the time the quarter was half over the Huskers, thanks to a 13-5 start to the period, were back up 10 on Shelley's basket with 5:17 left.

And then: A 13-4 Gophers end to the quarter, one in which Sissoko scored six points. Scalia hit two free throws with 9.1 seconds left in the quarter to draw the Gophers within a point, again, at 50-49 entering the fourth quarter. Sissoko made four of seven shots and scored 11 of the Gophers' 18 points in the quarter.