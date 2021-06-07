Intro: Two of the last three Twins games have been "rained out" even though the chance of severe weather was questionable. In both cases — a Twins home game Saturday against Cleveland and Monday's game at Chicago — the home team looked like it manipulated MLB rules that leave the decision to start a game up to their discretion and used the opportunity to get some rest and recuperation. Decisions like that leave fans high and dry, cheat the game and are symptomatic of a larger societal problem, host Michael Rand argues.

8:00: Star Tribune writer Rachel Blount joins the show to break down a fantastic run at U.S. Olympic trials by many Minnesota hopefuls. In both sheer number and profile, Minnesota athletes are poised to have a great Summer Games — particularly in women's and men's gymnastics, where three of the eight members of Team USA combined are Minnesotans.

25:00: A rescheduled Winter Classic is good news for local hockey fans, plus you'll need to get used to a new name for the Gophers football stadium.

