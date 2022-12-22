The Wild scored three third-period goals to extend their December winning streak to six games on Wednesday with a 4-1 victory at Anaheim.

Left wing Matt Boldy provided the go-ahead goal early in the third period, giving the Wild their first lead of the night, and Joel Eriksson Ek followed with a power-play deflection for a two-goal cushion.

Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal in the final two minutes against a Ducks team playing the second night of a back-to-back.

The Wild now are 9-2-0 in December. That's thanks to a winning streak that started at Vancouver on Dec. 10 and included a four-game homestand that ended Sunday against Ottawa.

That's best in the NHL for victories and points with 18.

After the Ducks' Mason McTavish and the Wild's Connor Dewar exchanged second-period goals, Boldy knocked down a puck along the glass on the right boards, settled it down and snapped a shot from high in the right circle. It was Boldy's 12th goal this season and his fifth point in the last six games.

Eriksson Ek's scored his 11th this season by deflecting defenseman Callen Addison's shot from inside the blue line past Lukas Dostal at 8:54 in the third.

