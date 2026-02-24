With multiple practices dedicated to finding their timing and rehashing their style and structure, the Wild look like they’re back in training camp.
But instead of cutting players, they’re awaiting additions to get their roster ready to play.
All the Wild’s Olympians practiced Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Tria Rink in St. Paul except Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes, but the gold medal-winning Americans are scheduled to fly with the team Wednesday to Colorado, where the Wild will resume the season Thursday night against the Avalanche.
After capturing the country’s first gold in men’s hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980, Team USA was invited by President Donald Trump to the State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., during a controversial call that included Trump saying that he must invite the women’s team that also won gold or else he “probably would be impeached.”
Hughes, during an appearance on “Good Morning America” alongside his brother Jack, who scored the golden goal in overtime against Canada on Feb. 22, said they were excited to attend and “it’s going to be special for us.” The U.S. players toured the White House after flying in from Miami on Tuesday.
Some NHL teams are back in action Wednesday, Feb. 25, but the Wild will have one more skating session before beginning a 24-game, 48-day sprint to the playoffs that will unite recent opponents at the Olympics.
“I don’t think you really think about it when you start playing,” said Joel Eriksson Ek, who went head-to-head against Boldy, Faber and Hughes in the quarterfinals when the United States knocked out Sweden 2-1 in overtime. “Once you’re going, you’re just kind of so into the game. But, yeah, like seeing them before the game is a little bit weird.”
Eriksson Ek was the only Wild player to appear in every one of Sweden’s games.