Advertisement
Advertisement

Wild

Wild’s three Team USA Olympians go to Washington, D.C., as rest of team practices in Minnesota

Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber were celebrated for their gold medals at the White House and were set to attend the State of the Union address.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 9:55PM
The U.S. men's hockey team rejoices after winning the Olympic gold medal Sunday, Feb. 22, in Milan. (Bruce Bennett)
Advertisement

With multiple practices dedicated to finding their timing and rehashing their style and structure, the Wild look like they’re back in training camp.

But instead of cutting players, they’re awaiting additions to get their roster ready to play.

All the Wild’s Olympians practiced Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Tria Rink in St. Paul except Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes, but the gold medal-winning Americans are scheduled to fly with the team Wednesday to Colorado, where the Wild will resume the season Thursday night against the Avalanche.

After capturing the country’s first gold in men’s hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980, Team USA was invited by President Donald Trump to the State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., during a controversial call that included Trump saying that he must invite the women’s team that also won gold or else he “probably would be impeached.”

Hughes, during an appearance on “Good Morning America” alongside his brother Jack, who scored the golden goal in overtime against Canada on Feb. 22, said they were excited to attend and “it’s going to be special for us.” The U.S. players toured the White House after flying in from Miami on Tuesday.

View post on X

Some NHL teams are back in action Wednesday, Feb. 25, but the Wild will have one more skating session before beginning a 24-game, 48-day sprint to the playoffs that will unite recent opponents at the Olympics.

“I don’t think you really think about it when you start playing,” said Joel Eriksson Ek, who went head-to-head against Boldy, Faber and Hughes in the quarterfinals when the United States knocked out Sweden 2-1 in overtime. “Once you’re going, you’re just kind of so into the game. But, yeah, like seeing them before the game is a little bit weird.”

Eriksson Ek was the only Wild player to appear in every one of Sweden’s games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gustavsson was in net for the first two before getting replaced by Jacob Markstrom, and Jesper Wallstedt backed up Markstrom. Marcus Johansson was in the Swedish lineup twice but actually played only once, with the Olympics allowing teams to dress 13 forwards instead of the typical 12.

Jonas Brodin, who was named to Sweden’s team but sidelined from the Olympics because of surgery on a lower-body injury, is back skating.

Nico Sturm also didn’t make it past the quarterfinals with Germany, getting eliminated by Slovakia.

Related Coverage

“It’s a bit of a bummer that I don’t think we got the full Olympic experience, to be honest with you,” Sturm said. “Kind of goes with the setup: Half the athletes, you don’t see them. They’re up in the mountains, and it’s snowy there, and I feel like they get the Olympic vibes.

“We’re kind of in the city, in the village. It’s cool to see some of the other athletes, and there was a nice gym there. But the food gets old after four days, and then it’s kind of like, all right, I’ve kind of had enough of the village.”

View post on X

Eriksson Ek and Johansson were roommates, while Sturm had his own room. Gustavsson said the goalies were alone, too.

Advertisement

“The whole hockey setup and living-wise, food-wise, it would have been cool if I was 10 years old maybe,” Gustavsson said. “It would have been cool to just have your own room with nothing else.”

Gustavsson got to keep one Olympic jersey, and his gear was sent to Sweden.

“Probably put it up in the attic,” Gustavsson said, “and then open it in 10 years or something when the kids climb up there: ‘What’s in this one?’”

The monthslong trek to the Stanley Cup is much different than parachuting into the Olympics mere days before the tournament begins, but Sturm believes the experience he gained could spill over into his return with the Wild.

“You feel you can take something from those high-pressure situations,” he said.

If that’s the case, imagine the confidence Boldy, Faber and Hughes will bring back with them.

Advertisement

“They tasted how fun and good it feels to win now and how exciting that is,” Gustavsson said. “It’s always a dopamine, and you just want to do it over and over again. They’re going to come back and really push to get that dopamine again.”

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Politics

Quinn Hughes says ‘we’re excited to go’ to State of the Union after gold medal win

card image
Jeremy White/The New York Times

President Donald Trump sparked controversy with a joke about inviting the women’s hockey team.

Wild

Wild’s three Team USA Olympians go to Washington, D.C., as rest of team practices in Minnesota

card image

Wild

Reusse: Enough of this nonsense. It’s time for the Wild to make a deep Stanley Cup playoff run.

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image
Advertisement