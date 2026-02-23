How Minnesota’s athletes fared at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn, Alpine skiing: Vonn came out of retirement with a goal of competing at her beloved Cortina downhill course at age 41. A week before the Olympics, she tore the ACL in her left knee in a crash in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. She pressed on and, wearing a brace, completed two downhill training runs. But in the race on Feb. 8, Vonn clipped a gate 13 seconds into her run and crashed again. She suffered a complex tibia fracture in her left leg and spent several days in an Italian hospital having multiple operations that saved her from an amputation. “I will always take the risk of crashing while giving my all, rather than not ski to my potential and have regret,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 14.