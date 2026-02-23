How Minnesota’s athletes fared at the 2026 Winter Olympics

The U.S. sent its largest Winter Olympics delegation to the Milan Cortina Games, totaling 232 athletes — 37 of whom had ties to Minnesota. Nineteen of them are returning from Italy with medals from five events. Fifteen are hockey players as the men’s and women’s teams won gold at the same Winter Olympics for the first time.
Finishing second in the medal count with 33 medals to Norway’s 41, Team USA set a new national record with 12 gold medals at a single Winter Olympics, surpassing the previous mark of 10 at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.
Gold medalists
U.S. men’s hockey team
The U.S. men’s hockey team captured gold with a 2–1 overtime victory over Canada on Feb. 22. The Americans sealed the victory less than two minutes into a 3-on-3 overtime period, marking their first gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980. Within the 46-year drought, the U.S. reached the gold-medal game twice, falling to Canada both times at the 2002 and ’10 Olympics. It’s the program’s third Olympic gold, the first being in 1960.
Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes had one goal, the overtime game-winner in the quarterfinals, and seven assists across the six-game tournament and was named best defender in the tournament. Wild winger Matt Boldy opened the scoring in the gold-medal game to give the Americans an early edge; he finished with two goals and two assists. Other Minnesotans on the team were Maple Grove’s Brock Faber of the Wild (one goal, one assist); Woodbury’s Jake Guentzel (one goal); Warroad’s Brock Nelson (two goals, one assist); Eden Prairie’s Jackson LaCombe; and Lakeville’s Jake Oettinger, who did not see the ice as a backup goalie.
Nelson is a third-generation gold medalist. His uncle Dave Christian was on the 1980 team, and his grandfather Bill Christian and great uncle Roger Christian won gold in 1960.
U.S. women’s hockey team
Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime on Feb. 19 to complete a perfect 7-0 tournament run. Until the final, the Americans scored at least five goals in each game, including an early 5-0 victory against Canada in the preliminaries. This marks the third Olympic gold for U.S. women’s hockey, having won in 1998 and 2018.
Taylor Heise of Lake City and the Frost, in her first Olympics after being one of the final cuts in 2022, assisted Megan Keller’s game-winning overtime goal vs. the Canadians. She had two goals and three assists across the seven-game tournament.
“It definitely was relief,” the former Gopher said of the moment she realized they won gold. “Relief in the best way, not relief in the fact that we didn’t believe that we could do it, but relief in the fact that we were done and we finally finished the job and climbed Mount Everest and did what we needed to do.”