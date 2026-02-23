Advertisement
Advertisement

Nation

Two hockey teams, two gold medals, one presidential phone call

While inviting the men’s hockey team to State of the Union, Trump joked he might be impeached if he didn’t invite the women too.

By Kristoffer Tigue

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 11:08PM
U.S. players celebrate after beating Canada in overtime in the men's gold medal hockey game at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan on Feb. 22. (Jeremy White/The New York Times)
Advertisement

While President Donald Trump invited the men’s and women’s hockey teams to his State of the Union speech following gold medal victories against Canada, only one received a presidential phone call.

The men.

In a call to the boisterous men’s locker room Sunday, Trump praised the athletes for their dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Canada.

“Unbelievable. You were all unbelievable,” Trump told the men’s hockey team during the phone call, which was facilitated through FBI Director Kash Patel.

“We’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. I can send a military plane or something. But if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech,” Trump added.

Trump then said jokingly that he would also need to invite the women’s team or he “probably would be impeached.”

The U.S. women’s hockey team, who on Thursday also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime, declined the invitation later.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation,” a USA Hockey spokesperson told NBC News. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear if that decision was influenced by the president’s differing treatment of the two teams.

Videos of Patel celebrating with the U.S. men’s hockey team Sunday show the FBI director chugging beer and spraying it around the locker room.

Patel’s presence at the Games drew renewed scrutiny from his critics, who have accused the federal official of misusing public dollars to support a lavish lifestyle, including using government planes for what they call vacation travel.

In November, he was also criticized for assigning SWAT teams to provide security detail for his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, an aspiring country singer.

The last time Team USA won gold for men’s hockey was 1980. The women’s team last won gold in 2018. The Milan Cortina Games marked the third gold medal for both the men’s and women’s teams.

about the writer

about the writer

Kristoffer Tigue

Reporter

Kristoffer Tigue is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Nation

See More

Business

The Latest: New York City remains under a state of emergency, Mamdani says

A massive snowstorm pummeled the northeast United States from Maryland to Maine on Monday, forcing millions of people to stay home amid strong winds and blizzard warnings, transportation shutdowns, and school and business closures. New York City remains under a state of emergency, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during an afternoon news briefing.

Nation

ICE officer training is 'deficient' and 'broken,' former agency lawyer tells congressional forum

Nation

Isaac Hayes estate settles lawsuit accusing Trump of unauthorized song use

Advertisement