Two hockey teams, two gold medals, one presidential phone call

While President Donald Trump invited the men’s and women’s hockey teams to his State of the Union speech following gold medal victories against Canada, only one received a presidential phone call.
The men.
In a call to the boisterous men’s locker room Sunday, Trump praised the athletes for their dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Canada.
“Unbelievable. You were all unbelievable,” Trump told the men’s hockey team during the phone call, which was facilitated through FBI Director Kash Patel.
“We’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. I can send a military plane or something. But if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech,” Trump added.
Trump then said jokingly that he would also need to invite the women’s team or he “probably would be impeached.”
The U.S. women’s hockey team, who on Thursday also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime, declined the invitation later.
“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation,” a USA Hockey spokesperson told NBC News. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”