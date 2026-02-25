Takeaways from Trump’s address: Sales mode on economy, heavy on patriotism, dark turn on Democrats

The president said that Iran and its proxies have ‘’spread nothing but terrorism, death and hate,’’ adding that its leaders killed at least 32,000 protesters in recent weeks, which is at the further end of estimates over the death toll. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency has so far counted more than 7,000 dead and believes the death toll is far higher. Iran’s government offered its only death toll on Jan. 21, saying 3,117 people were killed.