It wasn’t like the Wild were struggling before they acquired star defenseman Quinn Hughes in mid-December.
The team was sixth in the NHL in points percentage and third in the stacked Central Division behind Colorado and Dallas.
But since the blockbuster trade, the Wild have the third-best record in the league, largely because they have become more offensive with Hughes than they were without him, averaging a goal more per game.
As players transition back to the regular season Thursday after a long Olympic break in which two Hughes brothers (Quinn and Jack) enjoyed overtime scoring glory, the Wild will be looking for their star defenseman’s halo effect to last.
Hughes has been scoring at a higher rate, up to 1.31 points per game with the Wild compared with 0.88 points per game with Vancouver, but almost every other player has improved, too.
Only two players on the roster have seen their average points per game decrease since the trade, both of whom missed games because of injury or illness.
The trade shocked the hockey world. The Wild dealt three former first-round picks in defenseman Zeev Buium and forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren and also sent this year’s first-rounder to the Canucks.
Wild President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin made the deal knowing Hughes, signed through the 2026-27 season, wouldn’t immediately commit to signing a contract extension when he is eligible July 1.