The Colorado Avalanche and the Wild should finish this season as the two best teams in the NHL, if their lineups are mostly healthy in the final 30% of the schedule that remains after the recent activities in Milan.
Presuming form follows in the first round, these two teams would then meet in the playoff quarterfinals. That would be due, of course, to NHL playoff seeding that’s based more on divisional standings than conference standings.
We would complain about that playoff setup here in Minnesota, as would the hockey fans in Colorado. I mean, everyone can agree that the next showdown of the world’s top defensemen, the magical Cale Makar for Canada and the Avs and the quintessential Quinn Hughes for the Wild and Team USA, should be for the right to play for the Stanley Cup — not for the right to play in the conference finals.
So, yes, the NHL playoff system might remain marginally messed up, but please look back in history if you want to see some amazing ice follies created by owners who were desperate to collect playoff gates.
The 2024-25 season was the 50th for the modern version of the NHL in Minnesota: Twenty-six seasons (1967-93) for the North Stars in Bloomington, and 24 seasons with the Wild in St. Paul (starting in 2000, with the owners’ lockout wiping away the 2004-05 season).
You want to get a headache? Go back and look at the NHL after what Louie Nanne and his henchmen wrought in June 1978:
The league allowed the Cleveland Barons to merge into the North Stars to create one team.
Nanne, moving from the ice to the front office, had made sure the North Stars were a disaster to nab the top choice in the ‘78 draft — a strapping lad named Bobby Smith, who was scoring many goals for the Ottawa 67’s in Canadian juniors.