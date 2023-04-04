The Wild still haven't clinched a playoff berth, and now they're in jeopardy of falling out of first place in the Central Division.

After blowing a lead in the last minute of the third period, the Wild were downed 4-3 in a shootout by the Golden Knights on Monday in front of 19,176 at Xcel Energy Center.

That kept them at 97 points and with Dallas only a point back and leading Nashville in the third period, the Wild could end the night in second place in the division.

Vegas' Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev and Reilly Smith converted in a five-round shootout after Dorofeyev scored his second goal of the night with 35 seconds left in the third period.

Matt Boldy reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his NHL career, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson totaled 23 saves.

The Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar dropped the Wild into a first-period hole when he tipped a Ben Hutton shot by Gustavsson at 9:59, but the Wild recalibrated in the second.

Brandon Duhaime wired in a shot off a partial breakaway 3:36 into the period for his 10th point of the season, nine of which are goals. Then at 13:57, John Klingberg took a Boldy pass and wove it through traffic while manning the point on the power play.

That was only the Wild's second power-play goal in the last eight games; they ended up 1-for-2, while Vegas went 0-for-3.

Only two shifts after Klingberg capitalized, the Golden Knights responded on a one-timer from Dorofeyev with 3:26 to go in the second period. But a last-minute rush up ice by the Wild led to the tiebreaker, a give-and-go between Joel Eriksson Ek and Boldy that Boldy buried behind Laurent Brossoit. The Vegas netminder had 30 saves after backstopping the Golden Knights to Saturday's win.

Boldy is just the second player in team history to post a 30-goal season at age 21 or younger, joining Marian Gaborik who accomplished the feat in 2001-02 and 2002-03. Overall, the second-year winger, who turns 22 on Wednesday, is up to 13 goals in his past 12 games and 20 points over his last 15.

This was Boldy's 17th multi-point effort of the season, and he's had six of those performances during the 12 games the Wild have played without injured leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov. They're 7-2-3 during that stretch.

As for Eriksson Ek, the center continued to play at better than a point-per-game clip (12 points in his last 10 games). His line with Boldy and Marcus Johansson combined for four points.