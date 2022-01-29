The winning goal hit the net in overtime and Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson prepared himself for the inevitable body blow.

Hendrickson is a savvy veteran when it comes to his boss' spontaneous celebrations. He knows to get a firm stance, be on balance and flex his arm muscles to withstand a good, hard punch.

"You have to be braced and ready," Hendrickson said.

Dean Evason threw him a curveball in a victory over Chicago last week.

Standing on the bench as Marcus Foligno scored in overtime against the Blackhawks, Evason thrust his arms into the air, twirled and leapt into the arms of Hendrickson.

No punches thrown this time. Just a bear hug from the head coach.

Hendrickson didn't drop him.

"I had to make sure I got planted," he said. "If I didn't do my job, we could have all gone down."

Wild players and coaches have become experts in late-game dramatics this season. The team ranks second in the NHL in goals scored in the final minute of regulation and is tied for first in multi-goal comeback victories.

Those first few seconds after a tense win turns Evason into Muhammad Ali on the bench, throwing playful punches at his coaching staff.

Evason oozes intensity with that icy stare and drill-sergeant countenance. He's sort of a goofball, too — still just a kid going bonkers after a big win.

If the NHL called roughing minors on the benches, Evason would lead all coaches in penalty minutes.

For those absorbing his blows, the element of surprise has been replaced by strategy.

Assistant Bob Woods: "If you notice, I've always got a good buffer between me. I make sure I'm second in line. I'm usually cocked and ready to give it back."

Assistant Brett McLean: "I've been pretty fortunate. Darby is usually the one beside him. I get the residual effect."

Hendrickson, the primary punching bag: "Sometimes you should turn to the side so if he does punch you in the face, at least you take it on the side and not straight on."

Wait, the face?

"Oh yeah. It's pretty much a glancing blow. But normally in the chest. Right to the middle of the chest. And it's a hard one."

Wild staffers still laugh about Game 1 of last season. Kirill Kaprizov scored the winner in overtime at Los Angeles in his NHL debut. Evason grabbed head equipment manager Tony DaCosta, who was standing beside him, in a headlock and took him to the ground WWE-style.

"My neck was sore for a week," DaCosta said.

As he processed what had just happened, DaCosta kept coming back to one thought: This was only Game 1.

"I'm like, What's going to happen if we win the Cup and I'm beside you?" DaCosta wondered. "I won't be able to enjoy the Stanley Cup parade because I will be dead."

Lesson learned, eh?

"I know now that when it's close, I tell an assistant coach, 'I'm coming your way,'" DaCosta said. "I warn them that if we score, I'm getting away from this guy. I figured it out and let someone else take the brunt."

Like Darby?

"I don't think he's smart enough to get out of the way like I am," DaCosta said. "[Evason] won't get me again because I'm a step ahead of him."

Don't be fooled. These guys adore Evason and his post-game punches. The camaraderie on the coaching staff reflects the strong chemistry between the players on the ice. Evason has fostered an atmosphere inside the team that is both professional and jovial.

"One of the greatest qualities he has is that he makes it fun every day at the rink," McLean said.

DaCosta received a text from a friend recently that said, "Your coach is awesome to watch." He agrees with that sentiment.

"He's probably more excited than the players," DaCosta said.

Professional sports can be stressful for those involved. Games are emotional. The Wild has survived a lot of thrillers. A punch or shove from Evason represents a sweet reward.

"It's usually a good thing because we got a win or a big goal," Hendrickson said.

Evason wants his players to enjoy those moments. His coaches, too. As Woods noted, "Winning is fun."

They have bruises to prove it.