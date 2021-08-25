Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso will miss Wednesday night's MLS All-Star Game because of injury, the team announced.
After Saturday's scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City, Loons coach Adrian Heath said Reynoso had been banged up during that game.
Reynoso has two goals and six assists in 19 games this season for the Loons.
Earlier this month, Heath said of Reynoso: "We're talking probably one of the best three, four players in this league."
