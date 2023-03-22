The Loons made it official Wednesday by announcing the signing of South Korea's Jeong Sang-bin to a three-year contract with a club option that could keep him in Minnesota and MLS until 2026.

The 20-year-old forward comes via transfer from England's Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers — via the Swiss club Grasshoppers — as an MLS Under-22 initiative signing that gives the club salary-cap benefits.

Jeong will occupy an international roster spot and will be introduced at a Wednesday afternoon news conference at Allianz Field.

He becomes the only active South Korea player in MLS and the sixth in league history, dating to the 2003 and most recently 2022 seasons.

The Loons first scouted Jeong in 2019 playing for the Korean Under-17 national team and have followed his progress.

Loons coach Adrian Heath called him a "dynamic" player whose strong, quick, athletic and ticks all the boxes" for his team.

"He's a powerful kid," Heath said after Tuesday's training in Blaine. "He has huge legs. Very athletic. Very quick. There are things we know about him. A typical Korean player, you know he's fit, he looks after himself and the kid always has a smile on his face, even in this weather."

Jeong scored two goals in the 2022-23 Swiss Super League season after first signing professionally with Suwon Samsung Bluewings in South Korean in 2020. He has made appearances internationally with his country's U17 and U23 teams and played 33 games there before he was transferred to Wolverhampton.

He made his senior team debut in a World Cup qualifier and scored a goal against Sri Lanka in June 2021.