Robin Lod's first-half goal never felt safe. No Minnesota United lead at Seattle ever has been.

When Wil Trapp and Bakaye Dibassy pulled down Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan in the box just moments after halftime, that fear materialized. Deadly forward Raul Ruidiaz equalized on the ensuing penalty off of Dayne St. Clair's outstretched fingertips. Any hopes of a draw vanished in the 74th when Roldan fired the ultimately game-winning strike from outside the box.

A Seattle stoppage time goal put the icing on top of a 3-1 victory over Minnesota.

The Loons have never managed a point in Seattle, a losing streak extended to seven games with Sunday's loss.

BOXSCORE: Seattle 3, Loons 1

A strong first half fell apart all around for the Loons in the second. Besides the three goals allowed, Minnesota racked up four yellow cards.

Lod looked impressive in the first half, starting at striker for the Loons. After pulling a one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Stefan Frei wide right in the 30th minute, a golden redo fell into his lap just four minutes later.

Franco Fragapane skipped a pass from the left side of the box between the legs of Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou right to the feet of Lod. Channeling all the frustration from his earlier miss into his left boot, Lod unleashed a missile to put Minnesota United up 1-0 in the 34th minute.

Lod, who typically mans the right wing, started at the top of the formation, a position he has moved toward in recent weeks with the Loons looking for new scoring options.

He threatened throughout the first half, first striking a shot from the top of the box just wide of the left post in the 12th minute. In the 25th, Lod redirected Emanuel Reynoso's corner kick from the front post forcing Frei to make a miraculous one-handed save. Five minutes later, he stared Frei down off a brilliant Reynoso through ball that Lod pulled wide right.

Center back Michael Boxall started the game on the bench, the latest Minnesota United player struck by an illness going through the club. Lod and Amarilla both missed time with illness last week, but Lod rejoined the squad Wednesday and Amarilla returned on the bench against Seattle.

Amarilla made his return to the pitch subbing in for Abu Danladi in the 71st minute, but his injection of scoring talent wasn't enough to spark a Minnesota United come back.