Twins fall to Guardians 2-1 as Simeon Woods Richardson’s strong start goes to waste

But when the Twins put their first two runners on base in the third inning — Ryan Jeffers led off with a single and Austin Martin reached on first baseman Josh Naylor’s throwing error — bad luck ruined that threat. Castro lifted a low line drive into left field that dropped for what looked like a hit. But Jeffers had to stop halfway to third to make sure Kwan didn’t make a running catch. Instead, Kwan fielded it on a bounce, and his throw beat Jeffers to third base for a forceout. Two more ground balls ended the inning without a run, and the Twins never again had two runners on base at once.