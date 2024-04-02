MILWAUKEE – Playing under a roof at American Family Field wasn't enough to warm the Twins offense, which hasn't homered since Royce Lewis drove a pitch over the wall in the first inning of the season.

The Twins, who have outscored only two other teams through their first four games, delivered only three hits in their 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, earning their first losing streak of the season.

Milwaukee, which played in front of an announced sellout crowd of 41,659 in its home opener, had six hits and three runs in four innings against Twins starter Louie Varland and its bullpen pitched five hitless innings.

The Twins rank last in the majors with their one home run while the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets – both winless – are the only teams with fewer runs through their first four games of the season.

Varland yielded four consecutive singles in the second inning, which led to a run when 20-year-old rookie right fielder Jackson Chourio – who signed an eight-year, $82 million contract extension before his MLB debut – lifted a low cutter into right field for his first RBI hit in his home ballpark. The rally started when Rhys Hoskins reached on an infield single.

Christian Yelich began the third inning with a solo homer to dead center, launching a full-count fastball that sat in the middle of the plate. Later in the inning, Varland hit Hoskins with a two-strike fastball that ran inside, issued a walk to Oliver Dunn and surrendered an RBI double to Brice Turang in a two-strike count. Turang, who has three multi-hit performances and six stolen bases in four games, choked up on his bat and slapped an elevated fastball to left field.

It was that type of outing for Varland, who required 89 pitches to record 12 outs. He worked ahead in counts and threw a first-pitch strike to 15 of his 21 batters, but he still paid the price for giving up too much contact.

BOXSCORE: Milwaukee 3, Twins 2

The Twins produced one run in four innings against Brewers starter Jakob Junis. Alex Kirilloff and Byron Buxton opened the fourth inning with back-to-back singles and Kirilloff scored on a sacrifice fly.

In the seventh inning, the Twins loaded the bases without a ball leaving the infield. Carlos Correa and pinch-hitter Manuel Margot drew back-to-back walks to start the frame, and Willi Castro reached on a 10-foot dribbler when Brewers catcher William Contreras committed an error attempting to transfer the ball from his catcher's mitt to his throwing hand.

Christian Vázquez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left field, but Kyle Farmer, pinch-hitting for Edouard Julien against lefty reliever Hoby Milner, struck out on four pitches with the tying run on second base.

Correa drew a walk against Brewers closer Abner Uribe to begin the ninth inning, Correa's third walk of the afternoon, but Margot broke his bat when he was jammed by a 99-mph sinker and it turned into a double play.