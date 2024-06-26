PHOENIX – In a game that featured a lot of loud contact, fitting for the Arizona summer heat, it was a measly chopper to second base that cost the Twins in their 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Jorge Alcala, pitching with the score tied in the seventh inning, issued a four-pitch, two-out walk to the No. 9 hitter in the D-Backs lineup, Geraldo Perdomo. Corbin Carroll blooped a single to center, putting runners on the corners before Ketel Marte drove in the go-ahead run with a high-bouncing ground ball that he beat out for an infield single.

Ryan Jeffers had just tied the score with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, his first homer since May 30.

In the top of the seventh inning, D-Backs starter Brandon Pfaadt issued a five-pitch walk and saw Byron Buxton reach on an infield single, a hard-hit ground ball that Perdomo couldn't handle at shortstop. On the next pitch, Jeffers lofted his three-run homer over the left field wall, just beyond the outstretched glove of D-Backs left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

As soon as the ball dropped in the first row of the stands, Jeffers pointed toward the Twins dugout with a smile as his teammates erupted in celebration.

The Twins scored only one run in their first six innings against Pfaadt — a solo homer from Buxton in the fifth inning that traveled an estimated 405 feet. Buxton provided three of the Twins' six hits.

Joe Ryan didn't have his cleanest start, but he played a part in the Twins' initial comeback. He allowed six hits and four runs in six innings.

After the Twins finished their series in Oakland with phenomenal outings from Bailey Ober and Pablo López, things didn't come as easily for Ryan.

At least, not at first.

The D-Backs came out hot against Ryan. Carroll blistered a single to right field on Ryan's fourth pitch, the ball leaving his bat at 111.5 mph past diving first baseman Carlos Santana. Two pitches later, Marte hooked a fastball down the right-field line for a two-run homer.

Ryan dropped into a squat as he watched Marte's line drive clear the right field wall into the Twins bullpen, staring into the distance as Marte rounded second base. It was the 15th homer Ryan allowed this year, tied for the fifth-most in the major leagues.

The second inning started with three consecutive hits, including an RBI triple from Eugenio Suárez that Buxton couldn't corral at the center field wall. Buxton raced to his left and had the ball bounce off the palm of his glove before he collided with the fence. The next batter, Tucker Barnhart, added an RBI single to center.

Trailing by four runs after eight batters, a switch flipped for Ryan, and he looked more like his rotation counterparts. He retired 13 consecutive batters and 15 of his final 16.

Alcala, however, allowed his second earned run in his last 14 appearances.