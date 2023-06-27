ATLANTA – It took nine seasons, but Byron Buxton finally received his first opportunity to play in Atlanta and his home state Monday.

It was the Twins' first road series in Atlanta since Aug. 16-17, 2016, and Buxton was in the minor leagues at the time.

"For me, it's just cool," said Buxton, who played 646 career games before his first one in Atlanta. "I'm going to treat it like another day for me. I've got friends and family that probably ain't ever came to watch a game are able to see me play, and they're able to come because we're close to home. That makes it definitely special to give them the opportunity to come watch — not just me, but watch the Twins. A lot of them want to get to Minnesota, but a lot of people don't like to fly from where I'm at."

Buxton grew up in Baxley, Ga., more than 210 miles outside of Atlanta. He received some messages from hometown friends leading into Monday saying they planned to travel to Truist Park, though he didn't expect a large contingent of family and friends at any of the games this week.

He never attended a game at Turner Field — the first major league game he watched was a few innings at Chicago's Wrigley Field when he was invited to the Under Armour All-America game in 2011 — but he was a fan of his home-state team.

"I didn't watch much, but I watched a few games," Buxton said. "I wasn't the person that liked to sit down and watch TV. I liked to be outside. My dad would be like, 'Hey, the Braves game is on.' I might go in and watch an inning, an inning and a half, and then I'm right back outside. I come back in when it's the ninth and see if they win.

"I wanted to be a switch hitter like [Rafael] Furcal and Chipper [Jones]," Buxton said. "Once I realized, all right, you probably won't play on the dirt, I liked Andruw Jones. I started watching a little bit more outfield guys, Torii [Hunter], guys like that to try to learn a little bit more."

De León out for season

Twins reliever José De León was in positive spirits after he left Saturday's game at Detroit because of an elbow injury, but his worst fears were realized after he underwent a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday.

De León will require season-ending Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery for the second time in his career after he tore his ulnar collateral ligament graft and tore some of his flexor tendon, Twins trainer Nick Paparesta said.

"It's sad because the guys here respect him so much," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He's suffered through a lot, battled through a lot of different injuries. Nothing has come easy for him ever and he just keeps going."

Etc.

• Second baseman Jorge Polanco, who played only seven games between stints on the injured list because of left hamstring strains, has begun a running progression. "I take full blame for this happening," Paparesta said. "This is my job to make sure these guys are able to get back on the field and not have reoccurring injuries. The situation that occurred with him injuring the hamstring again was something we took some time, looked back upon and did a little bit of an evaluation. We had some changes that needed to be made, and that's what we're in the process of doing now. Doing a little bit different type of rehab with him."

• Lefthander Caleb Thielbar is playing catch after he went on the IL because of an oblique strain. He will not return before the All-Star break.

• David Festa, a 23-year-old righthander, will represent the Twins at the MLB Futures Game next month. Rated as the No. 8 prospect in the organization by Baseball America, he owns a 5.12 ERA in 12 starts at Class AA with 64 strikeouts and 22 walks in 51 innings.