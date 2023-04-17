Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

DENVER – Timberwolves President Tim Connelly offered a preview of what was to come Sunday night in his team's first game against the top seed Nuggets.

"We've got a long way to go before we're where this team is," Connelly said.

Based on Sunday night's result, that was underselling it. The Wolves looked lifeless and dispirited in a 109-80 bludgeoning at the hands of the Nuggets.

Denver blew the game wide open in a nightmare 32-14 third quarter for the Wolves, who had just about everything go wrong that could in a playoff game. The Wolves will try to rebound for Game 2 in Denver on Wednesday.

The Wolves shot just 37% from the floor. Karl-Anthony Towns couldn't hit a shot all night as he played one of his worst games in a while at an inopportune time. It continued a trend of Towns' inconsistent performances in playoff basketball. He shot just 5-for-15 for 11 points with most of his buckets coming in fourth-quarter garbage time.

Rudy Gobert, who has been battling back spasms, looked like a shadow of himself, and the Wolves offense couldn't function when Gobert and Towns shared the floor. Gobert had eight points and 13 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards started slow, got going in the second quarter, but then sat for a long stretch of the third quarter in foul trouble. The two-big man offense has affected Edwards' ability to find his offensive groove, and the Wolves have to unlock him better before Game 2.

As if on cue, Kyle Anderson let out some pent-up frustration late in the third quarter when he got into a scuffle with Denver's Christian Braun, a confrontation that drew a flagrant-1 foul for Anderson, who let out what those who stayed up to watch the late tipoff must have been feeling.

The team lacked urgency to get back in transition defense, the area Denver punished the Wolves the most.

Nikola Jokic finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who didn't need him to have an MVP type performance with the contributions it was getting up and down the roster on this listless Wolves team. Jamal Murray led Denver with 24 points.

The Nuggets raced out to a 14-7 lead behind scoring and playmaking from Jokic before the Wolves settled into the game behind Mike Conley and Anderson, who keyed a 9-2 Wolves run and a 17-16 lead.

The Wolves found more offensive rhythm early when they took Gobert out and subbed in Anderson.

But that rhythm was short-lived. Other than that, the Wolves had trouble getting traction in a first half they shot 39%. Towns was just 2-for-8 for four points, and the Wolves began the second quarter just 1-for-8. Denver extended its lead to double digits as coach Chris Finch looked for answers from his bench. Jordan McLaughlin again struggled in a short stint. Edwards got going as the second quarter wore on, but the Wolves struggled to stop the Nuggets, who made a late push to lead 55-44 at the half.

Then the Wolves came unglued in the third. Towns kept missing, and the Nuggets kept cashing in at the other end. The Wolves were just 5-for-16 in the third.