Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Timberwolves have lost nearly twice as many playoff games (39) as they have won (20). Sunday's blowout loss at Denver was neither their worst playoff loss ever nor their lowest-scoring playoff game ever — they once won a playoff game scoring 80 points — but it ranked right up there.

Biggest margins of defeat in Wolves playoff history

April 29, 2003, Game 5, first round: L.A. Lakers 120, at Wolves 90 (30 points)

April 16, 2023, Game 1, first round: at Denver 119, Wolves 80 (29)

April 19, 2022, Game 2, first round: at Memphis 124, Wolves 96 (28)

April 24, 1998, Game 1, first round: at Seattle 108, Wolves 83 (25)

April 24, 2004: Game 3, first round: at Denver 107, Wolves 86 (21)

April 18, 2018, Game 2, first round: at Houston 102, Wolves 82 (20)

Lowest-scoring games in Wolves playoff history

April 23, 2001, Game 2, first round: at San Antonio 86, Wolves 69

May 13, 1999, Game 3, first round: San Antonio 85, at Wolves 71

May 2, 2000, Game 4, first round: Portland 85, at Wolves 77

May 11, 1999, Game 2, first round: Wolves 80, at San Antonio 71

April 16, 2023, Game 1, first round: at Denver 119, Wolves 80

May 12, 2004, Game 4, second round: at Sacramento 87, Wolves 81