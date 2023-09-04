Eden Prairie soccer player Ryan Donohue has been the Eagles’ leading scorer for the past two seasons.

RYAN DONOHUE

Eden Prairie • soccer

A senior forward, Donohue sure knows how to jump start a season.

He has scored seven of Eden Prairie's eight goals, helping the team start 3-0.

"Ryan is a tireless worker on a relentless pursuit of excellence," Eden Prairie coach Rob St. Clair said.

Donohue, the Eagles' leading scorer the past two seasons, is the first to say defense comes first. Eden Prairie has yielded two goals in its three victories.

"We want to play it close to the vest and are a defensive-minded team," Donohue said. "I have to capitalize when we have offensive opportunities."

Donohue bulked up to 195 pounds for his final season.

"He encourages his teammates to hit the weight room," St. Clair said. "He is a senior captain and did an awesome job of organizing summer soccer sessions."

The Eagles are unranked but have hopes of getting back to the state tournament. They last made it when they won the Class 2A championship in 2011.

"Or goal is to win the Lake [Conference] and make a run at the state tournament," Donohue said.

KAIA OSMUNDSON

Chisago Lakes • cross-country

A junior ranked ninth in Class 2A, Osmundson won the Rock Ridge Invitational with a time of 19 minutes, 15.9 seconds over the 5,000-meter course. "I am proud of the impact that Kaia brings to our team each and every day," Wildcats coach Tyler Stettler said. "Kaia is a devoted runner and one of the most kind, positive, polite, caring and encouraging athletes around."

QUENTIN COBB-BUTLER

Woodbury • football

Cobb-Butler, a senior, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the opening 38 seconds and added a 16-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Royals' 55-14 triumph over Roseville. "He is someone who can make an electric play at any point in time," Woodbury coach Andy Hill said.

HANNAH KOESTER

Northfield • volleyball

The 5-11 junior outside hitter has been instrumental in Class 3A, No. 3 Northfield's 3-0 start. She has 54 kills, including 16 in a three-game sweep of Class 4A, No. 6 Eagan. Koester had a season-high 20 kills against Prior Lake.

ROBERT MECHURA

Roseville • cross-country

Mechura, a junior who was the 38th-place finisher in the Class 3A meet last season, won the Rosemount Invitational, finishing in 9:41.6, eight seconds ahead of the runner-up, over the 2-mile course in the 20-team meet.

IZZY ENGLE

Edina • soccer

A senior midfielder committed to Notre Dame, Engle scored nine goals and added two assists in the Hornets' first four victories. "Izzy is playing at a new level this year," Edina coach Katie Aafedt said. Engle scored 30 goals last season.

SETH NEWBERN

Armstrong • football

Newbern had six catches, four for touchdowns, in the Falcons' 42-18 victory over St. Francis in the season opener. A 6-3, 185-pound senior wide receiver, he scored on passes of 5, 11, 24 and 73 yards and had 164 receiving yards.

RON HAGGSTROM

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.