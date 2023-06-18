The Gophers football program uses "Summer Splash" to refer to its June recruiting weekends. On Saturday, Coach P.J. Fleck and his staff made a big splash by landing the top-ranked recruit in Wisconsin.

Nathan Roy, a 6-5, 275-pound, four-star offensive tackle from Mukwonago, Wis., announced on Twitter that he has committed to Minnesota to be part of its 2024 recruiting class. Roy committed while making his official visit to the Gophers this weekend.

Roy is rated the No. 1 overall player from Wisconsin and the No. 13-rated offensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services. He is the highest-ranked player in the 2024 class to commit to Minnesota.

He also made official visits to UCLA in May and Michigan State on June 9.

Roy is the 20th player to commit to the Gophers' 2024 class. Minnesota's class is ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 4 in the 247Sports composite rankings.