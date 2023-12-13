Point guard Elijah Hawkins dished his way into the Gophers record books Tuesday night, setting the program's single-game high with 17 assists in a 101-65 victory over IUPUI at Williams Arena. Here are the top five:
17: Elijah Hawkins vs. IUPUI, 12/12/23
16: Arriel McDonald vs. Wisconsin, 1/12/1994
13: Melvin Newbern at Iowa, 2/24/1990; McDonald vs. Iowa, 3/9/1994
12: McDonald at Iowa, 2/2/1994
John Rimarcik, restaurateur who shaped Twin Cities dining and the North Loop for 60 years, dies at 84
