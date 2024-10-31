Inclement weather forces BareBones to cancel opening night on Halloween

The opening night of BareBones Productions’ 31st annual Halloween Extravaganza, at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis, has been canceled Thursday because of inclement weather and potentially unsafe ground conditions.
The 31st anniversary of the show will instead kick off Friday.
“We at Barebones are all sad that the wet and cold made for dangerous conditions for puppets, stilters and technicians for this Halloween night,” the BareBones board said in a email statement. “But we invite you to join with us on another night of this season of grief and transition.”
A cult favorite in the Twin Cities, the show was to feature large-scale puppets, people on stilts, an orchestra of 16 musicians and fire performers. According to the BareBones website, the show will go on as scheduled over Friday through Monday, and tickets from Thursday will be honored Monday, the rain date.
Titled “When Calamity Strikes,” the show explores themes about technology, climate change and genocide through the use of more than 25 puppets. The performance also a way to welcome the changing of the seasons, honoring the “circle of life by celebrating its seasonal arc of death in the fall.”
A largely volunteer-run organization, many of the people involved in BareBones also participate in the annual MayDay Parade, known as the rite of spring.