Vikings-Colts injury report: Kevin O’Connell says T.J. Hockenson is ‘ready to play’
Hockenson, the Vikings star tight end, will not be on a predetermined snap count in his first game of the season Sunday night while Cashman, the starting linebacker, remained out of practice Wednesday.
Vikings
Inside linebacker Blake Cashman (turf toe), who has missed the last two games, did not practice Wednesday, but went through a full allotment of rehab work on an outdoor field. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said: “I think we can have some pretty good understanding after [Wednesday] as to where Blake’s at. I’m still really hopeful we’ll have him Sunday night.”
Offensive tackle David Quessenberry (knee) and defensive tackle Taki Taimani (ankle) were limited in practice.
O’Connell said tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) is set to make his season debut and will not be limited to a predetermined snap count. “I think T.J. is ready to play,” O’Connell said. “He’s as good as he’s looked since we got him here. And that’s saying something considering the impact he made right away in ‘22, and the season he was having last year at the time he was hurt. He’s a huge part of our offense, our system.”
Colts
Five Colts players did not practice Wednesday: receiver Josh Downs (toe), center Ryan Kelly (calf/knee), receiver Michael Pittman (back), tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and tackle Braden Smith (knee).
