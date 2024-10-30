Vikings-Colts injury report: Kevin O’Connell says T.J. Hockenson is ‘ready to play’

O’Connell said tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) is set to make his season debut and will not be limited to a predetermined snap count. “I think T.J. is ready to play,” O’Connell said. “He’s as good as he’s looked since we got him here. And that’s saying something considering the impact he made right away in ‘22, and the season he was having last year at the time he was hurt. He’s a huge part of our offense, our system.”