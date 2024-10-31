An off-duty Washington County sheriff’s deputy caused a head-on crash while under the influence of alcohol and injured a couple in the other vehicle, officials said.
Off-duty deputy suspected of using alcohol hits family’s SUV near Afton heading to apple orchard
Relative of people in other vehicle says children were also passengers.
The crash occurred about 10:40 a.m. Sunday near Afton on Hwy. 95 at Scenic Lane, the State Patrol said.
Campbell Johnston Blair, 58, of Hastings was heading north in his Subaru Crosstrek, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a southbound Ford Expedition, the patrol said.
Blair and the other vehicle’s occupants, 38-year-old Erik Robert Sward and 36-year-old Heather Lynn Sward, both of Lake Elmo, were taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries, according to the patrol.
The patrol noted the alcohol use by Blair.
Blair, who was driving a private vehicle at the time of the crash, has been a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office since 2020 and is currently assigned to the court security unit.
“We are aware of the motor vehicle injury crash involving an off-duty Washington County deputy,” read a statement from Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Laura Perkins. “The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating the incident, and we will take all appropriate actions in accordance with our policies and procedures pending the investigation’s outcome.”
Erik Sward’s mother shared on Facebook that her son and his family were heading to an apple orchard to celebrate the 2nd birthday of the couple’s daughter when the crash occurred.
“Thankfully, Erik’s quick reflexes allowed him to swerve at the last moment, preventing a more severe crash,” Jodi Sward wrote.
She said her son suffered fractures to a knee, ankle and a vertebra.
Jodi Sward also disclosed there were children in his son’s vehicle that the patrol did not list in its public crash report.
“His children, along with their cousins, emerged with only minor scratches and bruises, while Heather sustained scrapes, bruises, and significant soreness,” she wrote.
A patrol spokesman has been asked about any additional passengers in the Sward’s SUV.
