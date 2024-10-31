Once a slow starter, Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov is on a scoring tear

Currently, Kaprizov is tied for third in points with Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, the two trailing the 19 Vegas’ Mark Stone and MacKinnon’s Avalanche teammate Cale Makar have. The Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov is one point behind Kaprizov, but the other usual leaders — such as Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and Toronto’s Auston Matthews — are way behind, with McDavid out the next few weeks because of an ankle injury.