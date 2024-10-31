“Blocking has always been something you have to do here at the University of Minnesota,” Fleck said. “Think back to our tight ends with Maxx Williams — we didn’t coach him, but he was so tough and could block and could run. Ko Kieft set a precedent of how our tight ends are going to play. And Brevyn Spann-Ford passing that down to Nick Kallerup, and Kallerup passing that down to Jameson Geers. That’s something that we take a lot of pride in.”