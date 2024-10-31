Culture

The winners of the 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune Halloween House Contest

Who is the spookiest of them all?

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2024 at 11:13PM

We put out a call to find the spookiest home in Minnesota to scare the heebie-jeebies out of us and our readers. We received nearly 30 submissions, and we loved them all.

After passionate discussion among our in-house Halloween aficionados, we narrowed the submissions down to three winners. You can see all the submissions in this gallery.

Our first place winner is Pamela Eklof‘s “Spooktacular Olympic Gymnasts.” The skele-cast features: Si-“bone” Biles, “Spooky” Lee, Jordan “Chills,” and Jade “Scary.” Also featured are Stephen Nedoroscik’s pommel horse, breakdancer Rachael Gunn (Raygun), sports shooter Yusuf Dikeç and pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati.

Our second-place winner is Rachel Knutson’s Beetlejuice display, with mostly handmade yard decorations. Knutson said she spent hours a day for months to cultivate the best Halloween yard. “With recycled tombstone materials, thrifted outfits and tons of hot glue gun burns, my vision came to life,” Knutson said.

Our third-place winner is Adam Bury’s eerie Eras Tour display, featuring several Taylor Swifts in different costumes. I guess she’s in her Halloween era? “After seeing Taylor Swift in London this past summer, we knew we had to do a skeleton eerie Eras Tour in our yard to pay tribute to her incredible performance,” Bury said.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Culture

See More
Culture

Winners of the 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune Halloween House Contest

card image

Who is the spookiest of them all?

Culture

Inclement weather forces BareBones to cancel opening night on Halloween

BareBone's 25th Anniversary Halloween Extravaganza
Home & Garden

5 designer hacks to elevate your decor

card image