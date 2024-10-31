We put out a call to find the spookiest home in Minnesota to scare the heebie-jeebies out of us and our readers. We received nearly 30 submissions, and we loved them all.
The winners of the 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune Halloween House Contest
Who is the spookiest of them all?
After passionate discussion among our in-house Halloween aficionados, we narrowed the submissions down to three winners. You can see all the submissions in this gallery.
Our first place winner is Pamela Eklof‘s “Spooktacular Olympic Gymnasts.” The skele-cast features: Si-“bone” Biles, “Spooky” Lee, Jordan “Chills,” and Jade “Scary.” Also featured are Stephen Nedoroscik’s pommel horse, breakdancer Rachael Gunn (Raygun), sports shooter Yusuf Dikeç and pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati.
Our second-place winner is Rachel Knutson’s Beetlejuice display, with mostly handmade yard decorations. Knutson said she spent hours a day for months to cultivate the best Halloween yard. “With recycled tombstone materials, thrifted outfits and tons of hot glue gun burns, my vision came to life,” Knutson said.
Our third-place winner is Adam Bury’s eerie Eras Tour display, featuring several Taylor Swifts in different costumes. I guess she’s in her Halloween era? “After seeing Taylor Swift in London this past summer, we knew we had to do a skeleton eerie Eras Tour in our yard to pay tribute to her incredible performance,” Bury said.