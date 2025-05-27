Wires

Minnesota Frost earn their second consecutive PWHL Walter Cup with 2-1 OT win over the Ottawa Charge

Minnesota Frost earn their second consecutive PWHL Walter Cup with 2-1 OT win over the Ottawa Charge.

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 12:29AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Frost earn their second consecutive PWHL Walter Cup with 2-1 OT win over the Ottawa Charge.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Minnesota Frost earn their second consecutive PWHL Walter Cup with 2-1 OT win over the Ottawa Charge

Minnesota Frost earn their second consecutive PWHL Walter Cup with 2-1 OT win over the Ottawa Charge.

Wires

Police say 27 hospitalized after being hit by car that plowed into a crowd of celebrating Liverpool soccer fans

Wires

Police say the driver who plowed into soccer fans in Liverpool acted alone, not believed to be terrorism