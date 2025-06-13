TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows revenge for Israeli attacks in recorded message to the nation.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows revenge for Israeli attacks in recorded message to the nation.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows revenge for Israeli attacks in recorded message to the nation.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 6:26PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's state-run news site said Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel.