Minnehaha Academy is now the only soccer program in Minnesota to hold the top ranking in its class in both boys' and girls' soccer. Emphasis on "now."

A 9-0 start explains that spot atop Class 1A, but the Redhawks boys' team lost 2-1 Saturday at DeLaSalle after a 1-1 draw Thursday against Providence Academy.

The girls' team (9-1-1) also has a recent slip on its record, a 4-4 draw Saturday against Holy Family.

Stillwater had the boys-girls No. 1 double working in the previous rankings, but the Ponies girls' team fell to 11-1 with a 3-2 loss at Centennial. Wayzata (11-0-1) moved to the top of the girls' Class 3A rankings.

STATE SOCCER RANKINGS

By the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

1. Stillwater; 2. Wayzata; 3. Andover; 4. Maple Grove; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Edina; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall; 8. Armstrong; 9. Woodbury; 10. Rochester Mayo.

Class 2A

1. Orono; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Bloomington Kennedy; 4. DeLaSalle; 5. Worthington; 6. Willmar; 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 8. Columbia Heights 9. Mound Westonka; 10. St. Cloud Apollo.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Holy Family; 3. Providence Academy; 4. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 5. Southwest Christian; 6. Breck; 7. St. Paul Academy; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Rochester Lourdes; 10. Hiawatha Collegiate.

GIRLS

Class 3A

1. Wayzata; 2. Stillwater; 3. Rosemount; 4. Blaine; 5. Andover; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Centennial; 8. Woodbury; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Edina.

Class 2A

1. Holy Angels; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. St. Francis; 7. Mankato East; 8. Cloquet-Carlton; 9. Byron; 10. Alexandria.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. St. Croix Lutheran; 4. Providence Academy; 5. Holy Family; 6. Breck; 7. Rochester Lourdes; 8. St. Paul Academy; 9. St. Croix Prep; 10. Watertown-Mayer.