Meet the members of the Sparks’ Crew. Just don’t bother them during naptime.
Lucita Sky
The squad’s plucky leader has the ability to fly. Now if only she could get over her fear of heights.
Benny Bubbles
He’s got the build of a future linebacker, but he may be too busy creating shieldlike suds to make it to flag-football practice.
Sara Snap
What she lacks in stature she makes up for in strength. Also has the ability to teleport, which comes in handy when running late for school.
AJ Gadgets
His ability to project his thoughts makes him a walking PowerPoint presentation. Also has more cool gizmos than James Bond.
