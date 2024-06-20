Officials said Thursday that a 3-month-old boy from White Bear Lake who died last March is a victim of homicide from head injuries he suffered.
Jackson Dallas Forster died March 22 at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis from complications related to bleeding between the brain and the skull, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The examiner's office listed Jackson's cause of death as homicide and added that the White Bear Lake Police Department is leading the investigation.
Police have been contacted for further details about Jackson's death.
Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.
