Medcalf: A love letter to Minnesota libraries and the people who work there

Amid funding cuts and rising security concerns, these community pillars need more support.

By Myron Medcalf

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 3:00PM
Franklin Library in Minneapolis saw protests after security guards were involved in a March 25 altercation with a man who was banned from the facility and refused to leave.

To Karen E. Fisher, a professor at the Information School at the University of Washington, the growing concerns about the well-being of librarians — amid more stories of violence — deserves more attention.

“The effects that we’re seeing is that library staff, they’re changing jobs, they’re changing library systems that they work for, things like that, and people are just quiet quitting and retiring early,” said Fisher, who has studied libraries and their collective impact on communities for most of her career. “I mean, that’s horrible because there are more needs for libraries today than there has ever been in the past.”

I called Fisher following an incident in March at Franklin Library in Minneapolis. Members of the Black Knight Protection Agency had been accused of aggressively detaining an Indigenous man who‘d been previously banned from the library for drug use and then using pepper spray against a crowd that had gathered. There were disputed accounts about the actual scuffle. Witnesses said the man’s head had been slammed into the pavement during what the agency called a “citizen’s arrest.” The agency, which was pulled from that library after the altercation, has denied that account.

The Franklin case highlights a significant challenge for our libraries: They are increasingly valuable community centers that often lack the proper resources to address that reality. As summer approaches, their role will again shift as more kids frequent our most important public facilities throughout the Twin Cities. Yet, the influx also comes with challenges, which have been magnified as previously accommodating spaces now restrict the public’s access to them. For example, at malls, there are physical barriers that prohibit where people can walk. Early closing times, increased security and curfews also put limits on teens in malls without parents.

That change has placed a greater burden on our libraries.

Fisher’s national study on the state of libraries post-COVID showed that “there were extra pressures on the [library] staff and extra pressures on the public.”

“Public libraries are the safety nets in communities,” she said. “I mean, everyone is welcome. The libraries are open seven days a week in every community, every neighborhood. And there is a stereotype that libraries are just about the books, but actually they’re about much more than just the books. And while Fisher said it’s great that the public is flocking to libraries for help with everyday needs such as tax preparation, she added that library staff lack support to meet the demands from patrons and also deal with some tough situations.

Full disclosure: I have a strong relationship with Hennepin County Library and Friends of Hennepin County Library, both of which back the Mary Ann Key Book Club that I founded four years ago. So I purposely did not reach out to anyone affiliated with the Hennepin County system before writing this piece.

My exposure to libraries began early in life, and I just don’t know where I would be today without the library. As a kid in Milwaukee, my summers were filled with basketball, YMCA camps and trips to the local library. It was a hub for my community back home, as it is here. Amid a political landscape that aims to devalue our libraries and dramatically cut their funding, the fight to preserve and support them matters. I want my children to have the same regard for public libraries as I did.

The Franklin Library incident highlighted the current expectations of our libraries and prompted demands for culturally informed and empathetic individuals to defuse difficult situations and understand the communities that frequent them. All of that is fair. It’s also clear that as more places limit who can enter their buildings, our local libraries will need the additional funding and support for staffers who are dealing with every imaginable struggle within our communities.

What happened in March at the Franklin Library was rightfully condemned. Residents deserve fair treatment regardless of the circumstances, but the most effective and sensitive solutions cost and that’s a more complicated — but essential — component of the conversation.

“Libraries, they just run the full gamut,” Fisher said. “I mean, they help elders. They help people who are new to the country, people who are looking for a job, people who are dealing with addiction. As somebody who just wants to travel, even tourists, believe it or not, when tourists go to your city, chances are they’ll go to the library because that’s where they’re going to get free access to computers and they can learn all kinds of information. And a lot of library buildings these days are just stellar, whether they’re the original Carnegie-funded libraries or new ones that have been built by famous architects. They’re just pillars of community. That’s where people go.”

Myron Medcalf

Columnist

Myron Medcalf is a local columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune and recipient of the 2022 Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award for general column writing.

