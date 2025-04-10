Medcalf: Amid challenging economic times, a reminder about what’s really valuable

Earlier this week, I sat in the front row of my daughter’s spring concert, as kids flexed their vocal chords to a series of songs. Their music teacher scrambled to keep them all in line, a feat that only multiplied my appreciation for educators who somehow manage to deal with elementary school children all day.
At 4 a.m. that morning, I had hopped into an Uber in San Antonio after the Final Four. The driver told me a story about a move from the West Coast, a lost love and other details of his life that I just didn’t care to hear so early in the morning on my way to the airport.
While he talked, however, I thought about everything that awaited back home and the world I’ve built around me. It was not always this way.
A decade ago, my identity and my work were more intertwined. As more success arrived, I indulged in the allure of work as both a status symbol and way of life. To have a job with a public profile only enhanced those ideas.
But as I got older, I separated myself from work as an indicator of my value as a man, a father and a human being. I now understand that for me, it was — and is — one of my most important journeys.
I also believe, however, the term “workaholic” is misguided. My grandfather worked back-to-back shifts at a steel mill in Milwaukee. He had an hour in-between to come home and eat. Those were 16-hour days. My grandmother cared for a family of 14 and also acted as a midwife for Black mothers who could not attain adequate medical care in Milwaukee, the most segregated city in the country. They were not workaholics. They were survivors.
There are folks all over this country who must work multiple jobs to afford their lives and support their families. I’m from a large extended family full of good people in those situations. Those with college educations and salaried positions — in my experience — are more vulnerable to creating lives that prioritize work over everything else. I felt that way then.
I thought about my own work habits on my flight from Texas, as economic tidal waves threaten to disrupt every industry in the country. As a matter of fact, I don’t know anyone in any field right now who feels completely secure. There have been reports of layoffs from a multitude of corporations. In a way, this feels like the start of 2020 all over again.