Medcalf: Amid challenging economic times, a reminder about what’s really valuable

Whenever young people ask me about my profession, they always want to know how they can hop on the fastest elevator to the top, whatever that means. They want the money, the prestige and sense of achievement they believe their dream job will offer. They rarely ask what — or who — they might lose along the way. That’s why they’re often surprised when I tell them to make relationships and connections with real people more important than their careers. Because nobody gets to do the thing they really love to do for as long as they’d like to do it.