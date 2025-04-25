Minneapolis

Security firm pulled from Minneapolis library after altercation

Members of the Indigenous community protested Black Knight Protection Agency being used for security at Franklin Library after a March 25 melee.

By Christopher Magan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 2:00PM
Franklin Library in Minneapolis saw protests after security guards were involved in a March 25 altercation with a man who was banned from the facility and refused to leave.

The security contractor whose guards were involved in a March altercation at Minneapolis’ Franklin Library, which ended with a man handcuffed to a fence, are no longer working at the site.

Hennepin County’s in-house security guards have been working at the library since April 20, although county officials have not decided if the change is permanent. The move comes in response to calls from members of the local Indigenous community to remove contractor Black Knight Protection Agency over accusations of excessive force.

On March 25, two Black Knight guards were involved in an altercation with an Indigenous man who was banned from the library for alleged drug use. After the man refused to leave, the guards attempted to bring him to the ground for a “citizen’s arrest” and a struggle ensued.

While guards wrestled with the man, a crowd surrounded the melee and began kicking the guards and throwing things. To get the incident under control, one of the guards used pepper spray on the crowd and someone in the crowd also shot pepper spray at the guards.

Commissioner Angela Conley, who represents District 4, which includes the library, said the guards should have de-escalated the situation instead of trying to handcuff the man. She noted the 12 previous complaints involving Black Knight and asked county administration to remove the firm from Franklin.

Sam Graystar, one of the community members who spoke out about the incident, said removing Black Knight was a good first step and community members hope “culturally competent” groups will be based at the library.

Conley acknowledged the challenges some members of the Indigenous community face in the neighborhood near Franklin. She said it was a priority to have local community groups there to help residents and that she was working with county and city officials to make it happen.

“There has to be more than just security,” Conley said. “We want people to feel safe. It’s got to be something more than that.”

David Junior, CEO of Black Knight, maintains his guards followed their training and did nothing wrong. Junior said he understands, after the altercation, why community members wanted his firm removed.

But he doesn’t think the outcome would have been different if county guards were at the library that day. “I know we did our job and followed our policies and procedures,” he said.

Junior acknowledged an earlier incident at Franklin when a resident took a swing at a guard and the guard hit back.

“They were fired right on the spot,” he said, noting the guard’s partner was also let go because he didn’t do enough to de-escalate the situation.

Hennepin County officials reviewed surveillance footage of the March 25 incident and concluded the Black Knight guards broke no county policies. In a report to the County Board, officials noted community members were protesting Black Knight’s presence at the library.

The County Board hired the security contractor in August 2021 to supplement its in-house security division. Black Knight guards work at 15 county facilities and the county pays the agency $37 per hour per guard.

The contract with Black Knight runs through August, and Hennepin County is in the process of collecting bids for security contractors.

