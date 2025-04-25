Security firm pulled from Minneapolis library after altercation

The security contractor whose guards were involved in a March altercation at Minneapolis’ Franklin Library, which ended with a man handcuffed to a fence, are no longer working at the site.
Hennepin County’s in-house security guards have been working at the library since April 20, although county officials have not decided if the change is permanent. The move comes in response to calls from members of the local Indigenous community to remove contractor Black Knight Protection Agency over accusations of excessive force.
On March 25, two Black Knight guards were involved in an altercation with an Indigenous man who was banned from the library for alleged drug use. After the man refused to leave, the guards attempted to bring him to the ground for a “citizen’s arrest” and a struggle ensued.
While guards wrestled with the man, a crowd surrounded the melee and began kicking the guards and throwing things. To get the incident under control, one of the guards used pepper spray on the crowd and someone in the crowd also shot pepper spray at the guards.
Commissioner Angela Conley, who represents District 4, which includes the library, said the guards should have de-escalated the situation instead of trying to handcuff the man. She noted the 12 previous complaints involving Black Knight and asked county administration to remove the firm from Franklin.
Sam Graystar, one of the community members who spoke out about the incident, said removing Black Knight was a good first step and community members hope “culturally competent” groups will be based at the library.
Conley acknowledged the challenges some members of the Indigenous community face in the neighborhood near Franklin. She said it was a priority to have local community groups there to help residents and that she was working with county and city officials to make it happen.
“There has to be more than just security,” Conley said. “We want people to feel safe. It’s got to be something more than that.”