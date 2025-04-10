Melee at Minneapolis library leads to calls to remove security agency

A melee outside the Franklin Library in Minneapolis involving contract security guards and an Indigenous man, who was banned from the facility, has activists and a county commissioner calling for the security firm’s removal.
The March 25 altercation ended with the man handcuffed to a fence and guards using pepper spray to disperse a crowd that formed.
“I don’t think bouncing someone’s face off the concrete should be part of any contract,” Mohammed Bilal told the Hennepin County Board Tuesday during an open forum. He said the incident was the latest example of excessive force by contractor Black Knight Protection Agency.
Commissioner Angela Conley, who represents District 4, including the Phillips neighborhood where Franklin is located, said it wasn’t the first time residents have complained about Black Knight. She told county administrators she wants Hennepin County’s in-house security working at the library instead.
“It should not have escalated that far in the first place,” Conley said. “They need to be pulled.”
In a statement, a Black Knight representative disputed that the man being restrained had his head hit the ground and said the agency’s guards acted appropriately in a volatile situation.
According to witnesses and a summary sent by county staff to commissioners:
Two Black Knight guards attempted to make a “citizen’s arrest” of a man who was recently banned from Franklin for drug use but kept returning to the library. After taking him to the ground, guards wrestled with the man and a crowd of about 25 people surrounded the melee, with some of them kicking and throwing things at the guards.