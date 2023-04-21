Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Speed was likely a factor in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Northfield that left an 85-year-old man dead, police said.

An 18-year-old man was driving at "a high rate of speed" about 10:30 a.m. when he left the Hwy. 3 service road and struck an SUV on Jefferson Parkway, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said in a news release.

Both vehicles rolled over and one struck the Allina Clinic building, Elliott added.

The SUV driver, Bryce Skaar, of Northfield, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) where he later died of his injuries, Elliott said.

The teen, identified as Aiden Mandsagar, of Dundas, Minn., was also taken to HCMC. His condition was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.