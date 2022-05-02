The Lynx might have to wait a while for Napheesa Collier to return this summer. But she'll be with the team long-term.

Collier, expecting her first child later this month, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Lynx, the team announced Monday morning.

Terms of the deal were not released.

The 6-1 forward was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft and was named rookie of the year and was an All-Star in her first year, during which she averaged 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Also an All-Star in 2021, Collier was a member of Team USA, which won gold at the Olympics in Japan last summer. In three years in the league Collier has played in 85 regular season games — all starts — and averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists. She was all-WNBA second team in 2020.

"I am excited to extend my career in Minnesota and to continue working towards a championship,'' Collier said in a news release.

Collier's status for this season is still unclear. Both she and the team hope a return later this season is possible.