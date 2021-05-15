More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Reusse: Lynx show they are still missing Maya Moore
The team has done well to become competitive in its rebuild, but winning championships is another question.
Lynx lose to Mercury in season opener
Minnesota Lynx hosted the Phoenix Mercury in their season opener at Target Center.
High Schools
Benilde-St. Margaret's boys drop Edina in heavyweight bout
The second-ranked Red Knights got three goals apiece from Matthew Dowden and Carsen Brandt in their defeat of top-ranked Edina.
Wolves
State of Minnesota basketball bears Kevin Garnett's influence
Young Minnesota followers of Wolves icon blossomed into future stars and champions.
Business
Minnesota businesses scramble to adjust as mask mandate ends
New CDC guidelines freeing vaccinated people from wearing masks is leading to confusion among some business owners.