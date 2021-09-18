For the third straight game, and for the third time in eight days, the Lynx did what was necessary to beat the last-place Indiana Fever.

This time the game was in Indianapolis. And this time it was defense that was the difference. Up seven against the pesky Fever at the half, the Lynx held the Fever to 3-for-16 shooting in the third quarter while pushing that lead to 16 on the way to a 93-73 victory.

The Lynx led by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter.

The Lynx (21-10) have now won three straight and eight of nine. They remained in third place in the WNBA standings with Sunday's game at Washington left on the regular-season schedule. Minnesota has clinched at least a top four seed, which would mean a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs.

Sylvia Fowles had 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes. Napheesa Collier scored 17 points with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Crystal Dangerfield hit 3-of-5 three-pointers while scoring 15 points.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points for the injury-ravaged Fever (6-25), who started the game with seven healthy players but finished with just six. Lindsay Allen scored 15.

Struggling to contain Mitchell, the Lynx led by 13 early in the game, but that lead was down to seven at the half.

In the second half it was a different story. The Lynx outscored the Fever 19-10 in the third and 41-29 in the second half, in which the Fever shot just 10-for-33.

It was more than enough for a onesided victory, despite the fact that the Lynx made just six of 26 three-pointers. They made up for it by shooting .549 on two-pointers, out-scoring the Fever 24-8 on the break and 26-9 on points off turnovers. The Lynx also held the Fever to 30 points in the paint.

The Lynx signed forward Jillian Alleyne for the rest of the season.

