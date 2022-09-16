Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, who is retiring after 15 pro seasons, was named second-team All-WNBA Thursday night.

It's the eighth time Fowles has been all-WNBA — four with Chicago and four with Minnesota — including three first-team selections.

The 36-year-old led the league in field-goal percentage (.622) and averaged 14.4 points per game in 2022. She also led the WNBA in rebounds (9.8 per game) as she became the only player in league history to surpass 4,000 rebounds.

Fowles retires as an eight-time All-Star, four-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA and 11-time WNBA All-Defensive team member.

She was a league champion with the Lynx in 2015 and 2017, winning the Finals MVP award both seasons.

The All-WNBA first team included league MVP A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Seattle's Breanna Stewart, both unanimous choices in the balloting of 50 sportswriters and broadcasters. Also on the first team were Las Vegas' Kelsey Plum, Phoenix' Skylar Diggins-Smith and Chicago's Candace Parker.

The second team included Fowles, Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones, New York's Sabrina Ionescu and Los Angeles' Nneka Ogwumike.