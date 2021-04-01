MILWAUKEE - The Twins lineup is posted for the season opener at American Family Field against the Brewers (1:10 p.m., BSN).

Luis Arraez, the team's new super utilityman, will start in left field and hit in the leadoff spot.

With no designated hitter in today's game, Nelson Cruz will sit and starting pitcher Kenta Maeda will have to hit. It's the first time the Twins have opened against an NL team, and since it's on the road, it'll be the first time the Twins have opened the season without a DH since 1973, when the DH was introduced.

Miguel Sano will be in the cleanup spot.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kenta Maeda, P

BREWERS LINEUP

Kolten Wong, 2B

Keston Hiura, 1B

Christian Yelich, LF

Avisail Garcia, RF

Travis Shaw, 3B

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Omar Narvaez, C

Luis Urias, SS

Brandon Woodruff, P

