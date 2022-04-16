ST. LOUIS — Based on their last regular season meeting, a Wild-Blues playoff series could be awfully entertaining.

In its second game in barely a week and third overall, the Wild overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period before falling 6-5 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Enterprise Center to drop to third in the Central Division after a preview of a likely Round 1 matchup.

St. Louis' Brayden Schenn capitalized on a loose puck 56 seconds into overtime split a 5-5 tie after four earlier goals by the Wild in the third period.

Ryan Hartman's second goal of the game was an own goal by the Blues' Marco Scandella, who deflected the puck into the St. Louis net at 3:09. Only 1:32 later, Frederick Gaudreau one-timed in his third goal in as many games.

A Pavel Buchnevich shot that clipped goalie Cam Talbot's shoulder before clipping the crossbar and dropping into the net at 9:15 stung the Wild, but the team kept rallying. Marcus Foligno scored on the power play with 6 minutes to go before Kirill Kaprizov's franchise-record 43rd goal tied the game at 5 only 58 seconds later.

The Blues' Ivan Barbashev opened the scoring 13 minutes, 3 seconds into the first period when he cleaned up a Nathan Walker rebound after Walker was left all alone in front of Talbot.

At 1:41 of the second, the Wild answered back on Hartman's 30th goal of the season, a top-shelf shot after a faceoff. Kaprizov's assist was his 50th.

But the St. Louis quickly regained the lead.

Vladimir Tarasenko went undetected at the back post to one-time in a Colton Parayko pass at 3:24. Then, as a Blues power play expired, David Perron finished off a slick passing sequence with another one-timer by Talbot at 6:52 before Brandon Saad slid a backhander five-hole at 13:38.

Mats Zuccarello registered an assist on Hartman's second goal, his 51st to set a new single season Wild record after Zuccarello tied Pierre-Marc Bouchard (2007-08) at 50. The helper also counted as Zuccarello's 500th career point, and he and Kaprizov are the Wild's first two players with at least 50 assists in a season.

Talbot ended up with 25 saves. Ville Husso had 31 stops for St. Louis.

The Wild went 1-for-3 on the power play, with the Blues 0-for-4.