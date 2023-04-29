Jorge Polanco hit a hard line drive to the right field corner in the first inning on Saturday afternoon and thought it had cleared the wall near the foul pole.
It didn't.
Polanco was tagged out at second base to end the inning, with right fielder Nick Pratto getting the ball to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Umpires reviewed the video, which showed that the ball was not a home run. The drive was similar to a three-run homer that Polanco hit during the Twins' 8-6 victory over the Royals on Friday.
After starting the season on the injured list, Polanco has been an important part of the Twins offense — batting .367 with two home runs through his first seven games.
